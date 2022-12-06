Virtual 655-HP 2016 Subaru WRX STi Gets ‘Cyclops’ Nickname Thanks to Garrett Turbo

Subaru is not exactly the kind of mega-automaker that gets multiple novelties out like – let’s say – Toyota. Alas, it rightfully competes with the latter in terms of pop culture power.
And it is (mostly) because of the hype surrounding the WRX STi branding, of course. Not the fact that a new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek has just gone on sale with an FWD option and hybrid-only power at home in Japan, by any means. But we all know that legendary brand awareness will suffer, moving forward, as the current VB iteration will be left without the STi flagship.
Oh, how fans hope that Subaru is not going down the same path of self-destruction and self-imposed oblivion just like its former mainstay rivals at Mitsubishi. And some of them also decided to take matters into their hands – or at the long tip of their CGI brushes, as is the particular case here.
So, meet Samar Vijay, a self-taught 13-year-old 3D automotive artist better known as cg_celestial on social media, who has decided to CGI-attack the WRX STi legend in his “most detailed project ever.” Thus, after cool stuff like a 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS that got treated to some digital RWB attire or a futuristic 1,200-hp Aston Martin H120X concept with an old-school powertrain, now it is time for a JDM “beast.”
This is actually a 655-hp 2016 Subaru WRX STi (VA iteration) that mixes ‘beauty’ with power in the best kind of way. As such, it is not only slammed beyond belief, but also dressed up with extreme widebody goodies, and riding on big-lipped, black contrasting aftermarket wheels.
But if you look closely at the front, right past the little yet brawny aero details, there is also a ‘black eye.’ Not from fooling around with the wrong kind of crowd, but rather from the need to allow for proper breathing space for the bonkers 350-hp Garrett turbocharger!
