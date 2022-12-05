CGI 1967 Chevy Corvette C2 Looks Like Slammed Widebody Craziness Because It Is

Born in 1953, it is now about ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary, so the Chevy Corvette is still on everyone’s radar, heart, mind – or all three at once. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm.
Well, that is not hard to understand why. The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 has finally kicked off nationwide deliveries and the Internet is going bonkers over the possibilities of social media expression. Plus, there’s a nasty rumor going around the mill, sparking controversy about whether the C8 iteration of ‘America’s Sports Car’ is going to fare even better if GM allows Team Corvette to create their separate car division – complete with new crossover SUV and four-door sedan versions.
So, it should be no wonder that some people are going rogue with thoughts of cool ‘Vettes, including across the digital automotive realm. As such, here is the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has already presented us with an extreme widebody take on the new Z06 icon, and now also has vintage Corvette ideas.
If the modern slammed widebody Z06 was too much for your CGI stomach, then one had better look away, as this 1967 C2 goes a digital step beyond that in the direction of stunning craziness. This imagined Corvette C2 is sure to produce some mixed feelings, both when dressed in a disappearing black-to-gray digital attire and when styled in plain chrome blue.
But it is also a daring take on something that has been reinvented on countless occasions. As such, even if not everyone will appreciate this digital build project as their Chevy Corvette C2 cup of virtual tea, at least we should all show respect for achieving something fresh. Plus, from a few angles, it sure looks like something that could give hell not just to any feisty restomod but also to some contemporary sports cars…
