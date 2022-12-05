All-New Chevy Colorado Gets Quick CGI Redesign, Looks Like a Small ‘Silverado RS’

In the face of upcoming mid-size pickup truck adversity, GM was quick to give Chevrolet and GMC an all-new iteration for their Colorado and Canyon nameplates.
General Motors might have been in such a hurry to mitigate the upcoming new-gen Toyota Tacoma and Ford Range threats that both Chevy’s Colorado and GMC’s Canyon got treated to a mere evolution of the current platform, dubbed ‘GMT 31XX-2.’ And, also, a single engine option, the ‘L3B’ 2.7-liter inline four turbo mill, with 237 horsepower, plus a singular eight-speed 8L90 transmission choice.
Additionally, the rumor mill has found out there will be quite a base price hike compared to the outgoing 2022 model year, of course. So, that made some people think that maybe GM rushed things to have more time and prepare a quick and major refresh somewhere along the way, perhaps as soon as the 2024 or 2025 model years.
Or at least that is the suggestion we are getting from Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the Colorado refresh – albeit only in CGI. And it is not without innuendos, as far as Chevrolet is concerned.
First, judging by the traditional ‘Old vs. New’ comparison and the classic front- and rear-three-quarters POVs, this imagined Colorado adopts the CGI visage of a smaller version of the full-size Silverado. But that is not all, as the author not only went after digital truck values, complete with tough ZR2 credentials but also snatched some crossover SUV ‘RS’ ideas, at least as far as the rear of the mid-size pickup is concerned.
So, does that warrant our CGI hall pass, or was the ‘Silverado x RS’ idea a veritable CGI hodge-podge when combined with the traditional Colorado ZR2 styling?
