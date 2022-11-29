2023 Chevrolet Colorado Starting Price Revealed, Prepare $30,695

The Colorado as we know it will be discontinued after the 2022 model year. Currently priced at $25,200 excluding the $1,495 destination charge, the Colorado will get a bit more expensive for the 2023 model.
Chevrolet hasn’t announced pricing information at press time, but GM Authority learned that $30,695 is the starting point for the redesigned truck. This figure includes the destination charge, although GM Authority hasn’t mentioned if the $1,495 destination charge will be carried over or if the Colorado will get the Silverado’s $1,895 destination freight charge.
Be it $29,200 or $28,800, that sticker price is pretty competitive. The Jeep Gladiator is the most expensive mid-size truck currently available stateside at $38,775, whereas the ever-popular Toyota Tacoma costs $27,250. Nissan wants $29,190 for the Frontier, the Ford Motor Company asks $27,400 for the Ranger, and the outgoing GMC Canyon is $26,800.
Turning our attention back to the 2023 model year Colorado, which features an evolution of the 31XX platform rather than a brand-new platform, the newcomer can be specified to $57,590 including freight according to the cited publication. The range-topping version is the ZR2 Desert Boss which sits just above the ZR2. These trucks, as well as the Z71 and Trail Boss, come standard with four-wheel drive. The WT and LT are rear-wheel drive by default or four-wheel drive if you pony up a handful more dollars.
Regarding the technically similar 2023 model year GMC Canyon, the premium-oriented sibling will start at approximately $40,000. The Canyon features the most powerful engine available as standard across the board. This engine, a 2.7-liter turbo that produces a bit more torque than the mid-range L3B, is a dealer-installed option referred to as RWQ in the redesigned Colorado. The base tune, on the other hand, carries regular production order code L2R.
The L2R outputs 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet (351 Nm) of torque, whereas the L3B levels up to 310 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (529 Nm). The RWQ boasts the same 310 horsepower as the L3B, although torque goes up to 430 pound-feet (583 Nm). The L3B and RWQ are differentiated solely by the software in the engine control unit, but the L2R differs from its higher-output siblings in terms of hardware as well.
Be it $29,200 or $28,800, that sticker price is pretty competitive. The Jeep Gladiator is the most expensive mid-size truck currently available stateside at $38,775, whereas the ever-popular Toyota Tacoma costs $27,250. Nissan wants $29,190 for the Frontier, the Ford Motor Company asks $27,400 for the Ranger, and the outgoing GMC Canyon is $26,800.
Turning our attention back to the 2023 model year Colorado, which features an evolution of the 31XX platform rather than a brand-new platform, the newcomer can be specified to $57,590 including freight according to the cited publication. The range-topping version is the ZR2 Desert Boss which sits just above the ZR2. These trucks, as well as the Z71 and Trail Boss, come standard with four-wheel drive. The WT and LT are rear-wheel drive by default or four-wheel drive if you pony up a handful more dollars.
Regarding the technically similar 2023 model year GMC Canyon, the premium-oriented sibling will start at approximately $40,000. The Canyon features the most powerful engine available as standard across the board. This engine, a 2.7-liter turbo that produces a bit more torque than the mid-range L3B, is a dealer-installed option referred to as RWQ in the redesigned Colorado. The base tune, on the other hand, carries regular production order code L2R.
The L2R outputs 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet (351 Nm) of torque, whereas the L3B levels up to 310 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (529 Nm). The RWQ boasts the same 310 horsepower as the L3B, although torque goes up to 430 pound-feet (583 Nm). The L3B and RWQ are differentiated solely by the software in the engine control unit, but the L2R differs from its higher-output siblings in terms of hardware as well.