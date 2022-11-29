Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets Digitally Mixed With a GMC Truck, Equals 'Canyon Xtreme'

Well, the Chevy Camaro’s fate is currently in limbo, as opposed to the known paths already set for the ICE-exclusive 2024 Ford Mustang and ‘Last Call’ Dodge Challenger and Charger rivals.
We still have no idea (at least, not officially, as the rumor mill never sleeps – claiming the ‘Maro will also turn into an EV, either as a sedan or SUV or maybe both) what will happen past the sixth iteration of the Camaro. Unlike the S650 Mustang, which will have an EcoBoost and Coyote V8 lifestyle, the Dodge competitors will be awarded nine levels of Banshee EV power.
But that does not mean people are lacking ideas. One of the wackiest so far comes not from the real world but from the imaginative virtual automotive realm, courtesy of Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media. After spending ample time with classic stuff like a Pontiac G8 pickup, Chrysler LeBaron GTC Wagon, a Chrysler Aries Hellcat, or even a Saleen SVO, now, the CGI expert is finally back in a contemporary digital mood.
And since the last time he did something modern, it was based on the current Chevy Colorado – which morphed into a feisty Colorado ZR2 Bison 6x6 – it was only fitting that now, the time comes for the GMC Canyon sibling to also suffer a potentially cool (or horrendous, depending on your POV) transformation. This time around, the author brought in an unsuspecting 650-hp Chevy Camaro ZL1 for a little CGI assistance, and the result sure looks feisty enough to get enshrined into his Sport Truck series.
By the way, the virtual artist probably did not want to ruffle any classic sport truck enthusiast feathers and dubbed the resulting pickup truck monster the ‘GMC Canyon Xtreme.’ But of course, his channel’s fans immediately saw through the ruse and called this out as a properly digital GMC Syclone heir!
