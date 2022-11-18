Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Plugs Into the Heart of the Future at LA Auto Show

You didn’t really think Stellantis was going to miss out on the opportunity to showcase the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept in Los Angeles, did you? After all, like it or not, it is one of the most important show cars of the year.
Wearing a red paint finish, which was applied prior to its presentation at the SEMA Show a few weeks ago, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a glimpse into the brand’s muscle car future that promises to be at least as exciting as the soon-to-be-extinct ICE-powered models.
Both rear- and all-wheel drive versions will be available, with the former using a 400-volt architecture and the latter featuring 800 volts. Two outputs will make up the powertrain lineup, generating 455 hp (462 ps / 340 kW) and 590 hp (598 ps / 440 kW) in the entry-level variants.
Those who’d rather have a bit more power available via the right pedal will get to order something that Dodge calls the eStage 1 and eStage 2. Choosing the former will lift the output of the base model to 495 hp (502 ps / 370 kW), and that of the higher spec to 535 hp (543 ps / 400 kW). The eStage 2, on the other hand, will unlock no less than 630 hp (639 ps / 470 kW) in the lesser flavor and 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) in the range-topper.
At the time of writing, Stellantis had yet to speak about the configuration of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept sitting under the spotlight at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. However, since it looks pretty much identical to the one displayed in Las Vegas, it might feature the same Stage 2 Banshee performance upgrade. The wheels, however, are different, sporting a new design and being slightly bigger by the looks of it.
