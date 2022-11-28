Virtually Impolite Twin-Turbo S13 Nissan Silvia Comes With Proper NSFW LED Message

Nissan is diligently taking care of the quirky stuff in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, artists are also doing the same. Although, they also do it NSFW style.
In the real world, the Japanese automaker has recently introduced the 2023 Nissan Serena minivan and the fresh sixth generation rocks both gasoline and e-Power with seven or eight seats. But across the virtual realm, pixel masters have a different ‘S’ in mind, actually.
Remember how Nissan, aside from the legendary Z-Car series and the iconic Skyline GT-R family, also built a minor cult following with a line of smaller sports cars? They were dubbed Silvia, for the most part, although versions of the S10/S11/S12/S13/S14/S15 evolutions were also called the 200SX or 240SX, mostly for export. Plus, some of them even carried the Datsun badge, just like some Zs we all know and love.
Of course, people have their favorites, even CGI experts. And here is London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who probably wants a lot of controversy around his recent CGI restomod build project, trying to showcase his favorite. The S13 interpretation comes with an arousing tag: “they don’t make them like they used to anymore. Or do they?”
So, there is no need to think too much that something is amiss with this S13 unit (this generation was made between 1988 and 1994). Also, a quick look at the gallery above or the embed below would leave the purists with blush marks on their cheeks. This is mostly because of the extreme modifications.
They do include the protruding twin-turbo engine assembly (with short, dual lateral exhaust), the bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as the thoroughly slammed attitude when riding on those massive aftermarket wheels and tires. But there is also one finishing touch to paint the proper CGI picture for this crazy restomod – the rear LEDs have a decidedly NSFW (not safe for work, or even kids – for that matter) message!
