Lancia Flagship Breaks Cover as CGI Just Ahead of Company’s Official Design Day

Just recently, one of Stellantis’ Italian brands that sat on life support received an electric jolt of freshness and introduced the New Abarth 500e.
That was universally expected of Abarth, which is aiming to reinvent itself – alongside its parent company – for the EV revolution that is finally here. But that is not all, as the Stellantis corner office head honchos have also allowed for an attempt at dusting off yet another Italian asset.
We are talking, of course, about the Lancia brand – which, believe it or not, is not dead yet. Instead, the marque, which is almost 116 years old, has fought oblivion with the sole help of a single model – the Lancia Ypsilon. Alas, Stellantis has vowed to change the ‘dying star’ attitude and we are mere hours away from Lancia’s moment of shining brighter.
More precisely, the Italian brand will host the Lancia Design Day event at the Reggia di Venaria palace in Venaria Reale near Turin, Italy later today November 28th. There, unlike Abarth – which only had the 500e to reveal in Europe and the Pulse SUV in Brazil – it will showcase no less than three new models. Well, some of them will be concepts, most likely.
This is because only the all-new, fourth-generation Ypsilon will arrive ‘soon,’ sometime in 2024. Then it will be followed by a new installment in the ultra-iconic Delta lineage in 2028, as well as a “new flagship which will allow us to enter Europe’s biggest segment,” somewhere in between – so we reckon 2026 would be a good timeframe.
But wait, as some people do not have that kind of patience. For them, courtesy of the renowned automotive leaks venue CocheSpias, we have José Sánchez, a virtual artist better known as _josnchz on social media, spilling the CGI beans of the flagship. And the latter is imagined as a cool, sleek, low-slung digital liftback ‘sedan,’ but do not hold your breath to look exactly like the real deal – so we need to take this with a big grain of salt, frankly.
