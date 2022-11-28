VW Golf Mk9 Unofficially Continues the Subtle Lifestyle as All-Electric ‘ID. Golf GTI’

The Volkswagen Golf, that German compact car which basically invented the segment and became synonymous with it, is allegedly at a big tipping point in the nameplate’s life.
After it was born in 1974 and ruled the compact world over no less than eight generations, the Volkswagen Golf is losing the sales battle even at home in Germany against battery-powered electric cars. As such, there is no wonder that the rumor mill is contemplating the potential demise of the moniker.
Alas, it seems that VW is not going to send the Golf to the retirement home without a fight, and new rumors have surfaced that the German carmaker is considering the reintroduction of the Volkswagen e-Golf, perhaps even based on the previous Mk7 generations instead of the MED architecture of the ID series.
However, across the virtual realm, artists are not having any of that. Instead, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a fresh, ninth Volkswagen Golf iteration. And the CGI expert has decided to treat the unofficial VW Golf Mk9 generation to better virtual underpinnings, mixing the contemporary VW Golf GTI Mk8 with design elements snatched from the electric ID. family of models to properly “compose the look of the project.”
And the virtual artist has left no stone unturned, even cooking up a new name for the informal VW Golf Mk9. As such, the subtle makeover was dubbed the ‘ID. Golf GTI’ project. Interestingly, even this alternate universe depiction does not stray too far from the boring VW norm of making the Golf so bleak and uninteresting that even grannies have started abandoning it for a more outrageous EV, like the Tesla Model Y crossover.
As such, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or are we too bored to even vote already?
