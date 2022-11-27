The Corvette E1 Is a CGI Concept We Would Rather Keep That Way: A Digital Delusion

What if Chevrolet suddenly decided to make an electric version of their celebrity, the Corvette? Looking at where the automotive Pangea is drifting, the perspective is not that absurd. And it should not come as a surprise if, one day, we get a bowtie on a socket sucker.
We’re getting ahead of ourselves, but that’s the benefit of imagination – its freedom is beyond all limits. And digital creators are head over heels for this new playground of uncharted possibilities: the electrification of personal four-wheeled spoils. One such transportation designer, Sanket Kumar Vanani, took it upon himself to envision a possible electric Corvette.
However, he went completely outside the paradigm of America’s only sportscar. He created a Corvette that follows in the footsteps of all major sportscar makers. You guessed it (and dread it): an SUV. Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Maserati, and what have you already endowed us with crossover/SUV models. The pixel crusaders turned their stylus-headed spears toward the last citadel in the ICE realm: the Corvette.
Named simply Corvette E1, the virtual composition falls (too) far from the proverbial tree. If Tesla Y and Mustang Mach-E decided to unite in the most unholy of automotive matrimonies and have offspring, it would look like this brainchild of the cyber world.
Even with the apparent upper profile derived from the C8, this E 1 dream is as much a Corvette as mount St. Helen is a saint. (Spoiler alert: somebody must have had a very twisted sense of humor to christen an active volcano after the mother of the emperor who formally adopted Christianity as the state religion).
So, four doors, high ground clearance, electric drivetrain, fastback tenure – but we don’t want to describe the Lamborghini Urus or the likes of BMW X4 or Mercedes GLC Coupe. In short, the ‘Vette should stay as it is; plenty of Chevrolets can fill in the blanks for this segment. And if there aren’t, they can be built to spare the Corvette this misfortune.
Still, there have been more outrageous events In the automotive records, so we should keep a lookout for when Corvette announces a new member of its clan. After all, Lamborghini came out of the tractor closet after a bout with Ferrari. Ironically – and purely coincidental – the grumpy Italian is responsible for another automotive icon that came out of Detroit. It also seriously shook the sportscar laurels off the Corvette: the GT from the bitter rivals of FoMoCo.
