Cut-Fender Chevy Chevelle SS Virtually Presents All the Raw, Slammed Goodies

The mid-sized Chevrolet Chevelle was only produced by the GM subsidiary over three generations, for the 1964 through 1978 model years.
Yet, it has amassed such a tremendous cult following, mostly by way of SS, SS 396, or Yenko Chevelle models, that its fame has even grown outside of its native North American region. And it has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean all the way to a certain islander nation.
Over there, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, recently searched his “archiveSS,” and quickly came up with a new Chevy interpretation of the Chevelle SS goodies. In the past, we have seen this famed pixel master do quite a few Super Sport alterations, and he seems to have a renewed longing for them, right now.
For example, there were extreme “Big Daddy” widebody ideas, with or without a supercharged twist. There were also aero car thoughts or versions with the rear all torn apart – and they were all equally outrageous. But there was also an imagined Chevy Chevelle SS that only had the bare bones, as the stripped body tried to cut all CGI corners in a bid to mix supercar traits with the muscle car DNA.
Now that version seemingly makes a comeback in a much darker, menacing setting, and the author seems ready to make it fit for rallying – or night-time track shenanigans – judging by the addition of a big battery of front lights. Also, the rear lovers have been partially cut open to allow for a better rear view. The rest, though, looks just as raw and untamed as it was originally intended to!
So, do we like this updated version of the Chevy Chevelle SS restomod enough to renew its CGI hall pass, or was the subject already digitally closed the first time and it is not worth revisiting?
