Bugatti SUV Unofficial Digital Illustrations Use the Mistral as a Blank Canvas

There have been numerous talks until now about a possible high-riding machine from Bugatti, as logic dictates that it would obviously elevate their sales. However, they don’t really need that, since they’re a niche company that puts together some of the fastest cars on the planet, and even though it would be cool, it won’t happen anytime soon.
If you have any doubts about that, then all you have to do is take Bugatti Rimac’s CEO's word for granted, as Mate Rimac said that “a purely electric version is not included in our ten-year plan for Bugatti,” and that “there will also be no SUV.”
Nonetheless, if they somehow decide to give the high-rider the green light for production, then such a project would eat a huge sum during the research and development process. At the time, they would also have to adapt the assembly line at their Molsheim facility to make it happen.
But that’s not all, because it would have to be extremely fast in a straight line, up to the point where it would humiliate the usual super crossover establishment. Thus, the Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX707, and others should easily fall victim to it. On top of that, it would have to be very posh and luxurious, as besides the ultra-powerful drivetrain, it would be an intercontinental cruiser with many inches between its belly and the road.
Bugatti would have to get the VW Group’s blessing for a possible crossover/SUV, and it could share a few nuts and bolts with the Bentley Bentayga and/or perhaps with the Lamborghini Urus, as all three companies operate under the same roof in case you forgot.
As for the latest virtual take on the vehicle, it came from spdesignsest on Instagram, and it uses some of the design traits of the Mistral. It kind of looks like a Bentayga from certain angles, and while it may not be something to write home about, it is another idea that might eventually inspire Bugatti’s execs to make it happen. But should they?
