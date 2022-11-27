Ferrari Hybrid Family Car Breaks Virtual Cover and Looks Just Like the 2023 Toyota Prius

We have seen some pretty bold takes on the new-generation Toyota Prius, and it is understandable, as it should become a moneymaker for the Japanese company. After all, it looks better than ever, is packed with the latest technology gear, and is partially electrified.
One of the brashest CGI makeovers of the model is only a few days old and shows it with a wide body kit. The virtual proposal was sketched out with various add-ons, and it looks like the love child of Liberty Walk and Mansory and an unfinished project at the same time.
However, the most daring of them all has automotive.diffusion on Instagram behind it and portrays it with Ferrari looks. The rendering artist spent quite some time on the 2023 Toyota Prius, trying out various lighting units, wheels, and some other parts signed by the Prancing Horse, and adapting them to fit the shape of the hybrid model.
The pixel rearranging process is definitely something else, although we wouldn’t call it worthy of writing home about, because the overall vibes sent are those of cheap Chinese knockoffs. For a superior visual experience, the digital artist also tried out different colors for the Ferrari Prius mash up, so you can decide for yourself if it looks better in white, yellow, blue, or red.
Back in the real world, the 2023 Toyota Prius is gearing up for launch in our market, subsequent to the official public premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Pricing and availability will be announced in due course, but we know that it will pack a 2.0-liter mill, with electric assistance, and 194 hp combined, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.2 seconds. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime will get a total of 220 hp and will be faster to 60 mph, taking 6.6 seconds to complete the sprint.
However, the most daring of them all has automotive.diffusion on Instagram behind it and portrays it with Ferrari looks. The rendering artist spent quite some time on the 2023 Toyota Prius, trying out various lighting units, wheels, and some other parts signed by the Prancing Horse, and adapting them to fit the shape of the hybrid model.
The pixel rearranging process is definitely something else, although we wouldn’t call it worthy of writing home about, because the overall vibes sent are those of cheap Chinese knockoffs. For a superior visual experience, the digital artist also tried out different colors for the Ferrari Prius mash up, so you can decide for yourself if it looks better in white, yellow, blue, or red.
Back in the real world, the 2023 Toyota Prius is gearing up for launch in our market, subsequent to the official public premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Pricing and availability will be announced in due course, but we know that it will pack a 2.0-liter mill, with electric assistance, and 194 hp combined, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.2 seconds. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime will get a total of 220 hp and will be faster to 60 mph, taking 6.6 seconds to complete the sprint.