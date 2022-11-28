Ford iMax Design Project Relies on Mid-Size VW ID.6 to Bring Out New CGI Electric SUV

Currently, the Volkswagen ID. family of battery-powered electric cars is built on the MEB (aka the “modular electric-drive toolkit”) architecture, and offered to many of the group’s subsidiaries.
Initially, there were the concept cars, and after quite a lengthy period of waiting those finally morphed into models such as the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, or ID.Buzz. That is if we are only going to mention the Volkswagen production series nameplates, and not the growing myriad of rebadged versions from Skoda, Seat, and more.
Interestingly, many Volkswagen fans could be well familiar with the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover SUV, ID.5 coupe CUV, or the timeless-looking ID. Buzz electric minivan (and panel van), the current ID.6 crossover SUV might be a little foggier. This is because the model derived as the ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz, is only made in China by the SAIC-Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen joint ventures, respectively.
No worries, though, if the virtual realm has its way, then we are going to see the ID.6 expanded to more international markets. Albeit with an interesting Blue Oval twist. All courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a new Ford EV crossover SUV and used the Volkswagen ID.6 as the platform and design template to achieve the digital goal.
This design proposal for a future mid-size electric SUV developed by Ford by way of its current collaboration with VW AG would be directly based on the Volkswagen ID. line technology and get placed above the current, real-world Ford Mustang Mach-E. As for the styling cues, those familiar with the Blue Oval models will probably recognize the virtual Ford e-Transit and Puma styling DNA. And the author left nothing to the imagination, even thinking about a fresh name for the project, dubbed ‘Ford iMax.’
