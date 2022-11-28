Modern-Day Audi Quattro Design Proposal Looks Like a Futuristic RS 3 With EV Power

To some of Audi’s fans, there is no car cooler than the legendary Quattro. The rally-bred model continues to be regarded as one of the brand’s best-ever vehicles, and it has proved its worth countless times courtesy of the ultra-clever engineering that went into it.
The two-door coupe has a longitudinal front engine and all-wheel drive layout and used to share some components with the era’s 80 and Coupe. Depending on when it was made, it came with a straight-five with either 2.1 or 2.2 liters in displacement, and a five-speed manual gearbox directing the thrust to both axles.
Audi is estimated to have made almost 11,500 units of the Quattro, all of which came to life at their Ingolstadt facility in Germany. It bears the signature of Ferdinand Piech, among other big names, and to this day, it remains a sought-after machine that still feels just as good on gravel as it does on tarmac, albeit with the right tires on its feet, and a skilled driver holding the wheel.
Over the years, there have been a few rumors that Audi might bring it back. And they did a few times, though only in concept form, revealing how it might look if it eventually gets the go-ahead. As for the one pictured in the gallery above and depicted on video at the bottom of the page, it is not a study, as it only exists in the virtual world, signed by rotislav_prokop for hotcars.official.
At first glance, it does feature some of the traits of the legendary model, wrapped in a very modern-looking pack. However, if you look close enough, and let your imagination run loose, then it kind of becomes a two-door RS 3 from the future. And since the future of the automobile is electric, you know where this is going, don’t you?
