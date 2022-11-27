Will the Real Volkswagen Scirocco Please Stand Up?

The Volkswagen Scirocco story officially ended five years ago, when the final one rolled off the assembly line at the Palmela factory, in Portugal, and with it, the German company bid farewell to a very pretty three-door hatchback/coupe.
Mind you, beneath the sexy skin lied the VW Group’s A5 platform. That might not tell you much, so allow us to refresh your memory by reminding you that the Scirocco is basically the same car as the sixth-gen Volkswagen Golf. The same construction was also used on other models, including the second-gen Skoda Octavia, SEAT Leon, and Audi A3, and on the Eos too.
For a car born towards the end of the 2000s, which was an alternative to the traditional compact hatchback, the VW Scirocco was quite exciting to drive, especially in the two range-topping flavors, the GTS and R. The former came with a 220 ps (217 hp / 162 kW) 2.0-liter four-pot, and the latter had a 265 ps (261 hp / 195 kW) four-banger under the hood.
Other versions of the Scirocco packed the normal 2.0 TSI and the 1.4-liter TSI in two outputs. Since diesels were still a major thing in Europe back then, it was also offered with two 2.0-liter TDIs, the punchiest of which was rated at 170 ps (168 hp / 125 kW).
Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about the Scirocco, let’s move on to a few renderings that are the work of automotive.diffusion on Instagram. The artist retained the overall shape of Volkswagen’s model, to which they have applied the corporate faces of Audi, SEAT, and Skoda. The digital illustrations would have been more exciting to look at in the hot S/RS, Cupra, and RS/vRS configurations respectively, and they pretty much show what could have happened if the Group gave them the green light for production.
Would you have bought one, and if so, which one would you have gone for? Since I’ve always had a soft spot for SEATs, it would have been the Mediterranean model for me, unless Audi rolled out a full-blown RS version of it.
