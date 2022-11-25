Is the Volkswagen e-Golf Making a Comeback Based on the Golf Mk7?

In the last four years, VW has made some major mistakes. The post-Dieselgate era is full of failures and unsuccessful models. The new head of the VW Group, Oliver Blume, and the head of the VW brand, Thomas Schafer, are planning a revolution.

The first problem: the transition to the electric era will inevitably lead in the long term to the disappearance of iconic names like the Golf, Tiguan, and Polo, which from 1 January 2035, can no longer be sold in the UE because the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines will be banned from that moment on. That's why the two executives are thinking of resurrecting the VW e-Golf but not based on the latest generation, the Golf 8, but on the previous one, the Golf 7, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

Volkswagen is facing massive criticism for its ID.3 model. Poor quality materials and very poor ergonomics with non-illuminated touch for climate controls and a very small display for the instrument cluster are just two of the issues. It is not clear on which platform a possible future e-Golf will be based: the MEB architecture or the conventional MQB, which is still in its heyday. At the same time, VW is planning a massive facelift for the ID.3 in 2023.

The German brand is also considering offering an electric version of the VW Tiguan, the brand's most successful SUV, starting in 2026, with an impressive range of 700 km (435 miles).

Second problem: Blume and Schafer think the switch from the MEB to the single SSP platform is happening too fast. They are in favor of upgrading the MEB architecture and postponing the single SSP architecture. That's why the first model on the SSP platform, a sedan project called Trinity, will be delayed by almost two years, from 2026 to 2028. In fact, VW doesn't even want to build the Trinity as a sedan, considering that an SUV would have a much better chance, given the clients' appetite for SUVs.

Third problem: Volkswagen was planning to build a new plant specifically for the Trinity project, but building it no longer makes sense because the Trinity will be delayed and the introduction of Euro 7 standards will lead to the Polo vanishing from the range due to the massive price increase. This will free up sufficient production capacity at the Wolfsburg plant.

The fourth problem: the VW executives don't like the brand logo introduced in 2019, which is considered dull. That's why they are thinking of changing it and coming up with a more extravagant badge.