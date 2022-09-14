New Ford Mustang Leaked, 2024 Model Features Evolutionary Styling

Codenamed S650, the long-awaited successor to the S550 has leaked mere hours before its premiere in Detroit at the so-called Stampede. The seventh generation’s world debut will be livestreamed from 8:00 pm ET.
@cochespias leaked the pictures on Instagram, pictures that include a fastback-bodied EcoBoost, a fastback-bodied GT, and a convertible GT. Pictured in gray, the four-pot Mustang is that little bit sharper than the outgoing model. The GT levels up in terms of exterior design with a more serious front grille and a heat extractor in the hood. These styling elements are shared between the fixed-head fastback and the rag-topped convertible.
There are, however, subtle differences between the V8-engined ponies. The convertible appears to be a well-equipped GT with a six-speed manual transmission, black-and-white upholstery, keyless entry and start, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system integrated into the same panel as the instrumentation.
As for the coupe, the only picture of the interior clearly shows Recaro-branded front seats with extra bolstering. The car’s exterior also flaunts different wheels, blue-painted brake calipers, black badging, black mirror caps, a black-painted roof with a shark-fin antenna, and a black rear wing.
The photos are too low quality to zoom in on the GT badge. Ford has recently teased a GT badge with Performance written into the horizontal line that connects the G to the T. Most likely a go-faster package, the GT Performance may be related to the outgoing GT Performance Package. The $6,700 option consists of many goodies, starting with a larger radiator.
The list of upgrades further includes a K-brace, heavy-duty front springs, a strut tower brace, a Torsen differential with 3.73 rear-axle gearing for the manual or 3.55 for the automatic transmission, unique chassis tuning, unique software tuning for the safety nannies, an upsized rear sway bar, a front splitter, a rear wing, a gauge pack, an aluminum instrument panel, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers in black, 255/40 R19 and 275/40 R19 summer-only tires, and 19- by 9- and 9.5-inch Ebony Black wheels.
It's too early for us to spill out the beans on the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and 5.0-liter Coyote naturally-aspirated V8. In the meantime, here's a reminder that said engines develop anything from 310 to 332 horsepower and from 450 to 470 horsepower in the outgoing Mustang.
