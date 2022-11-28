Virtual Jeep Cherokee XJ Transformation Goes Against the Off-Road Norm, Big Time

The Jeep brand may be well on its way toward a sustainable lifestyle, and its new Avenger EV has even become one of the seven 2023 COTY (Car of the Year) finalists. But that is not for everyone.
Remember, the Jeep brand is one of those legendary automakers whose models never die, they just morph into something else. A crazy barn find, a rust-bucket rebuild project, a cool adventure off-roader, or even something that could drop the ETs to dragster level. Wait, what?
Well, that is certainly possible, at least across the virtual realm. Over there, in the alternate universe of Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, there was a decision made about the fate of the iconic Cherokee XJ and the CGI conclusion was that it needed to become feisty instead of a rock-crawling, dune-bashing king.
According to the author, most times you search for a “modified Jeep Cherokee XJ,” there is a natural list mostly consisting of pretty darn spectacular off-road builds. So, the pixel master’s “project goes against the grain with a major transformation.” First, the unibody chassis has been completely dropped in exchange for the greatness of a custom, “elaborate” tubular chassis rebuild.
Secondly, the suspension has been dropped so low that the slammed Jeep Cherokee XJ could shave an ant’s beard with those raw and uncut aerodynamic kit elements. Thirdly, and most importantly, an extreme widebody treatment serves multiple purposes. From point ‘A’ to point ‘C,’ “it adds to the blocky design, it houses the extra wide, ultra-sticky tires,” and, in the end, makes “this Cherokee one fast-looking brick.”
Unfortunately, for all the elaborate description explanations, there is also just one major omission. What in the CGI Lord’s name would the author deem fit to power this monster of a slammed beast? A tuned 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, maybe?
Well, that is certainly possible, at least across the virtual realm. Over there, in the alternate universe of Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, there was a decision made about the fate of the iconic Cherokee XJ and the CGI conclusion was that it needed to become feisty instead of a rock-crawling, dune-bashing king.
According to the author, most times you search for a “modified Jeep Cherokee XJ,” there is a natural list mostly consisting of pretty darn spectacular off-road builds. So, the pixel master’s “project goes against the grain with a major transformation.” First, the unibody chassis has been completely dropped in exchange for the greatness of a custom, “elaborate” tubular chassis rebuild.
Secondly, the suspension has been dropped so low that the slammed Jeep Cherokee XJ could shave an ant’s beard with those raw and uncut aerodynamic kit elements. Thirdly, and most importantly, an extreme widebody treatment serves multiple purposes. From point ‘A’ to point ‘C,’ “it adds to the blocky design, it houses the extra wide, ultra-sticky tires,” and, in the end, makes “this Cherokee one fast-looking brick.”
Unfortunately, for all the elaborate description explanations, there is also just one major omission. What in the CGI Lord’s name would the author deem fit to power this monster of a slammed beast? A tuned 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, maybe?