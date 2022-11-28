2024 Caddy Escalade EXT Digital EV Revival Tries to Bring Back the Luxury Sport Truck

Released alongside its Chevrolet Avalanche sibling, the Cadillac Escalade EXT got General Motors' green light for the 2002 model year as the direct, measured response to the Lincoln Blackwood sport utility truck.
These luxurious pickup trucks were effectively gunning for a novel niche across the full-size pickup truck sector but maybe were just ahead of their times, especially the failed Blackwood (which was soon replaced by the Lincoln Mark LT). Nowadays, though, models like the $75k+ 2023 Toyota Tundra Capstone i-Force Max or the newly introduced GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate are again testing the waters.
As such, wouldn’t it be logical for Cadillac, which banks highly on the mega-successful fifth-generation Escalade and Escalade ESV to also try and dip its toes into the luxury SUT game, once again? Well, it sure is, at least from the digital point of view. And the latter arrives courtesy of the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced, all-new EV 2024 Cadillac Escalade EXT.
Even better, the hypothesis postulates the return to glory of the Caddy Escalade EXT sport utility truck with battery power, as a way to also fight the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV siblings, as well as the upcoming Ram Revolution BEV. But first things first, a little history.
So, the latest video (embedded below) goes through the former SUT niche before imagining the potential looks of the unofficially refreshed 2024 Caddy Escalade (ESV) morphing into the EXT sport utility truck. Then, as per tradition, the informal presentation continues with the CGI color palette ahead of turning back a little in time and reminding the channel’s fans of the previous virtual version of the SUT.
