New Abarth 500e Makes the Fiat 500X an Illogical Choice for a Virtual EV Crossover

These days, Fiat uses the iconic 500 nameplate to support most of its international sales. As such, a bundle of derivatives was only logical – even though not necessarily lovable or (at least) tolerable.
So, the company proceeded to create a mini MPV dubbed 500L to succeed the ‘fugly’ Multipla or a 500X subcompact crossover option. Now there is also the Fiat New 500, the successor of the reinvented 2007 to 2019 model and a fully electric variant.
And even the latter has its offspring, such as the ‘3+1’ four-door variant, the upcoming 600 (a successor for the 500X), or the recently introduced New Abarth 500e, the sporty version from the Stellantis brand. As such, is anyone going to be surprised if Abarth itself wants to chip in on the expansion ideas?
Not Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining an Abarth EV based on 500X after he recently cooked up a digital Fiat Grand 500e to make our Chrysler Pacifica EV minivan ‘dreams’ (one can also read that as ‘nightmares) come true.
Now the fresh design proposal is based on the 152-hp electric Abarth 500e and using the body of the unsuspecting Fiat 500X performs an EV badge switcheroo to give Abarth a second crossover alongside the newly introduced Pulse. The latter was shown in Brazil as the brand’s first-ever SUV and is allegedly the fastest in its class – but it’s not as sustainable as the proposed Abarth 500e, of course.
So, does this oddly unappealing Abarth 500e crossover SUV get our CGI hall pass, or should we just send the author into digital detention because such a new body style is both highly unlikely and also too reliant on a CUV that will soon go out of production to make way for an EV successor?
