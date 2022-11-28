All-New Mitsubishi L200 (Triton) Looks Ready for Unofficial Ranger/Tacoma Brawls

Mitsubishi is not doing great, these days. In between rebadged Renault Captur subcompact CUVs for Europe and Outlander SUVs for everyone else, there is not much to talk about the brand anymore.
The glory days of the sporty Eclipse and Lancer Evolution shenanigans are long gone, for example. And the company did not garner too many positive reviews of its decision to use the Captur as the ‘new’ ASX. Luckily, the Outlander SUV is doing well and keeps expanding to new markets.
Hopefully, that will help the automaker survive until yet another big asset comes out to work and play. That would be the all-new, sixth-generation Mitsubishi L200 (also known as Triton) pickup truck. The latter has been a darling of spy photographers and automotive virtual artists, alike. And for good measure.
Remember, some Mitsubishi pickup truck prototypes have been spied all the way in America, and although these are not related to Ram’s long-rumored Dakota reintroduction, no one is saying that a new L200/Triton iteration is not coming to the Americas to fight off the mid-size pickup truck establishment.
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next L200/Triton - in CGI. Interestingly, the pixel master chose to base the new L200/Triton iteration on the Xpander crossover MPV, and that is not necessarily bad since the latter even has a more rugged version dubbed Xpander Cross in the real world.
Plus, the freshly imagined design, especially the rugged yet modern front end, looks set to portray a Mitsubishi model that could fight the American mid-size pickup trucks (best-selling Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Chevy-GMC siblings, etc.) on equal footing. Alas, take all this with a grain of salt as nothing is officially confirmed by Mitsubishi.
