Refreshed 2024 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Tries to Steal the Toyota Tacoma's Thunder Using CGI

Nissan is gathering hype, as far as its sports cars are concerned, including in unintended ways. But how about the dependable workhorse of the pickup truck segment?
Well, the company has had both good and bad news for its pickup truck fans and customers. For example, the V6-powered 2023 Frontier got its new model year pricing revealed not long ago, and the Japanese automaker also announced more details about the cool Midnight Edition. Plus, Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi-based production facility recently celebrated a big milestone.
The factory has just manufactured five million vehicles since 2003, and the threshold was achieved with a burgundy-dressed 2023 Frontier example. Alas, the nameplate is also part of a recent recall that additionally involves the bigger Titan sibling and the Rogue SUV over an infotainment system mishap. So, perhaps Nissan ought to hurry with the mid-life cycle refresh and push it faster than expected, especially when considering the D41 standalone North American third generation is a relatively new design, first unveiled for the 2022 model year.
And if that does not happen in the real world, no worries – there is always a quick fix just around the corner in the virtual automotive realm. Over there, Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has now taken up the task of revealing the fresh or even next CGI Frontier for the 2024 or 2025 model year. As always, the unofficial presentation kicks off with a quick front- and rear-three-quarters POV comparison between the ‘old’ real-world version and the ’new’ virtual one.
As such, it is easy to see that Nissan has opted for a modern, even futuristic design at the front, perhaps in a bid to stand out against the best-selling Toyota Tacoma, but also the upcoming introductions, such as the all-new Ford Ranger. The rear, meanwhile, is a classic truck affair. Not with the imagined facelift/new generation, though. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
The factory has just manufactured five million vehicles since 2003, and the threshold was achieved with a burgundy-dressed 2023 Frontier example. Alas, the nameplate is also part of a recent recall that additionally involves the bigger Titan sibling and the Rogue SUV over an infotainment system mishap. So, perhaps Nissan ought to hurry with the mid-life cycle refresh and push it faster than expected, especially when considering the D41 standalone North American third generation is a relatively new design, first unveiled for the 2022 model year.
And if that does not happen in the real world, no worries – there is always a quick fix just around the corner in the virtual automotive realm. Over there, Dimas Ramadhan, the digital automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has now taken up the task of revealing the fresh or even next CGI Frontier for the 2024 or 2025 model year. As always, the unofficial presentation kicks off with a quick front- and rear-three-quarters POV comparison between the ‘old’ real-world version and the ’new’ virtual one.
As such, it is easy to see that Nissan has opted for a modern, even futuristic design at the front, perhaps in a bid to stand out against the best-selling Toyota Tacoma, but also the upcoming introductions, such as the all-new Ford Ranger. The rear, meanwhile, is a classic truck affair. Not with the imagined facelift/new generation, though. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?