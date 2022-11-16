Digital Mitsubishi 3000GT Reinvention Looks Ready for ICE Grand Tourer Brawls

Mitsubishi was once a major Japanese carmaker but does not have much to show for, these days. At least not in the real world, as opposed to the virtual realm.
Over in America, the Japanese automaker is finally ready to start rolling the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV into nationwide dealerships sometime this month. But, as it turns out, the good folks over at Consumer Reports were not even able to rank it for their most reliable car brands study, as it was placed among the makes with insufficient data or too few models.
Well, if the virtual automotive realm was given the chance, the latter would not be a problem for Mitsubishi. This is because pixel masters are not preoccupied with slapping a Mitsubishi badge on top of the Renault Captur subcompact crossover and calling it a day. Instead, they are more than willing to imagine a revival, or two, of some of the brand’s greatest nameplates that ever traveled the surface of Planet Earth.
Sure, the Mitsu Lancer Evolution would be a prime candidate for a resurrection. And it has been, on countless occasions. But as of late, CGI experts have turned their attention toward lesser-known models from the Japanese carmaker’s stable, and with great digital success, I might add. One cool example would be Kolesa’s reinterpretation of the Mitsubishi Eclipse sport compact car, which ditched the Cross moniker in favor of a traditional two-door coupe approach.
Now, here is also Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with a grand tourer twist of the 3000GT variety. Alternatively called the GTO (at home in Japan) or even the Dodge Stealth when it was a badge-engineered captive import, this sports car had three consecutive iterations over just ten years.
The original was born, bred, and sent to greener pastures during the 1990s, so it is no wonder its hypothetical successor keeps the ICE spirit firmly alive, right? Plus, it gets some cool head- and taillights, but is that enough for our CGI hall pass, or not?
Well, if the virtual automotive realm was given the chance, the latter would not be a problem for Mitsubishi. This is because pixel masters are not preoccupied with slapping a Mitsubishi badge on top of the Renault Captur subcompact crossover and calling it a day. Instead, they are more than willing to imagine a revival, or two, of some of the brand’s greatest nameplates that ever traveled the surface of Planet Earth.
Sure, the Mitsu Lancer Evolution would be a prime candidate for a resurrection. And it has been, on countless occasions. But as of late, CGI experts have turned their attention toward lesser-known models from the Japanese carmaker’s stable, and with great digital success, I might add. One cool example would be Kolesa’s reinterpretation of the Mitsubishi Eclipse sport compact car, which ditched the Cross moniker in favor of a traditional two-door coupe approach.
Now, here is also Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with a grand tourer twist of the 3000GT variety. Alternatively called the GTO (at home in Japan) or even the Dodge Stealth when it was a badge-engineered captive import, this sports car had three consecutive iterations over just ten years.
The original was born, bred, and sent to greener pastures during the 1990s, so it is no wonder its hypothetical successor keeps the ICE spirit firmly alive, right? Plus, it gets some cool head- and taillights, but is that enough for our CGI hall pass, or not?