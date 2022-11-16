Next-Gen BMW Z4 Features Angular Design and Daring Styling Details, Only in CGI

The BMW Z roadster lineage is long and storied. And even the current G29 iteration has an interesting story to tell, at least whenever Toyota GR Supra haters take a break from scolding it.
BMW’s popular Z line of roadsters started with the quirky Z1 back in 1989, complete with drop-down doors and removable body panels. Then it had an intertwined moment of Z3 and Z8 recognition, followed by the arrival of the first Z4 iteration, almost two decades ago.
Since then, we have seen three generations of Z4 roadsters, with the latest introduced in the summer of 2018 with an interesting return to a soft-top convertible roof lifestyle after the predecessor’s retractable hardtop shenanigans. Even better – some might say – it now also has a Magna Steyr, Austria-built sibling, the latest Toyota GR Supra.
BMW doesn’t mind the ‘hate’ – as they’re used to it by now (just look at the crazy M2, M3, M4, iX, 7 Series, X7 LCI, and XM designs and say it isn’t so!) and continue to diligently take care of the G29. Just recently, the 2023 model year arrived in the United States with a standard M Sport Pack and a more powerful 3.0-liter inline six engine, to the tune of 382 horsepower.
By the way, we have not even seen the Z4 LCI – aka Life Cycle Impulse, or a facelift – let alone any thoughts of replacing it with a fourth generation. But that is only valid in the real world, as across the virtual realm we have Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is back with something cool for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
That would be the hypothetical next-generation Z4. And we have to say it looks the part for either standing out in the roadster crowd or driving diehard fans insane to the brink of running amuck crying their outrage. Curiously, I feel it does so in a positive way. Just look at the angular lines and then also study the quirkier styling details. To me, they just bundle up to form something feisty and cool, at the same time.
