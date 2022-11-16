Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space or Aircraft Fan (Netflix, HBO - November 2022)

Gone are the times when we’d all huddle in front of the family TV for the usual couple of hours of programming available. Today, especially thanks to streaming services, we have access to more varied, new content every month, and the irony is that it’s this abundance that might make choosing more difficult.
We’re here to help. This story marks the launch of a new monthly editorial on autoevolution, in which we’ll do our best to highlight the new arrivals on the major streaming platforms, but from only those with content relevant to our readership, whether cars, planes, space exploration or boats.
So here are some movies and shows that might be worthy of your time in November 2022.
NETFLIX
Here's to hoping you're a Trekkie, because HBO has a very nice, USS Enterprise-shaped surprise for you. Starting with November 1, you can forget about our planet and move to live among the stars, by binge-watching Star Trek: Star Trek Generations (Director's Cut), Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, Star Trek III The Search For Spock, Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, Star Trek V The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (Director's Cut), Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Nemesis.
NETFLIX
- Top Gear, Season 31
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
HULU
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Carpool (1996)
- Oblivion (2013)
- Snakes on a Plane (2006)
- The Expendables
- Good Night Oppy (2022)
- James Bond bonanza
- Titanic
- Transformers
- Monster Trucks (2016)