Widebody, Patina BMW M2 Has Different 'M' Performance Parts, Like an LS7 V8 Swap

The second-generation (G87) BMW M2 was officially announced a little more than a month ago complete with 453-hp M TwinPower Turbo inline-six, RWD, and six-speed manual transmission goodies.
Alas, some people could only think about ‘enshrining’ the sports compact two-door coupe on the outrageous bucket list, right alongside the M3, M4, iX, latest 7 Series and X7 LCI, or the flagship XM! For sure, a big part of the veto process was played by the angular design.
Some probably thought the designer had a penchant for playing Minecraft. But wait, there was more, as BMW dropped the mic on diehard fans to make sure they would surely start running amuck crying aloud their outrage at the sight of the quirky M Performance Parts official makeover. Alas, as it turns out, the latter build does have its fan(s).
At least one of them could be counted as Brad, the virtual artist, and DIY tinkerer behind the bradbuilds account on social media, who is again back into CGI action with a tardive yet feisty M2 opinion. Only that it is also something that no other pixel master has thought about, until now.
And we are not only referring to the interesting patina-style green paintjob or even the thoroughly slammed and copiously widebody attitude. Or the black roof, plus the bronze-lipped deep-dish racing aftermarket wheels, for that matter. Those who noticed the big carbon fiber elements, such as the humongous door sills or the big ducktail at the rear, might be on to something.
But no, it’s not even the partially-exposed rear bumper. Instead, the secret to this build lies within the engine bay. There, an inline six-cylinder mill is no more. Instead, the CGI expert opted to be forever hated by both GM and BMW aficionados, as his favorite BMW M2 with a different kind of M Performance Parts has the heart of an LS7 V8!
Some probably thought the designer had a penchant for playing Minecraft. But wait, there was more, as BMW dropped the mic on diehard fans to make sure they would surely start running amuck crying aloud their outrage at the sight of the quirky M Performance Parts official makeover. Alas, as it turns out, the latter build does have its fan(s).
At least one of them could be counted as Brad, the virtual artist, and DIY tinkerer behind the bradbuilds account on social media, who is again back into CGI action with a tardive yet feisty M2 opinion. Only that it is also something that no other pixel master has thought about, until now.
And we are not only referring to the interesting patina-style green paintjob or even the thoroughly slammed and copiously widebody attitude. Or the black roof, plus the bronze-lipped deep-dish racing aftermarket wheels, for that matter. Those who noticed the big carbon fiber elements, such as the humongous door sills or the big ducktail at the rear, might be on to something.
But no, it’s not even the partially-exposed rear bumper. Instead, the secret to this build lies within the engine bay. There, an inline six-cylinder mill is no more. Instead, the CGI expert opted to be forever hated by both GM and BMW aficionados, as his favorite BMW M2 with a different kind of M Performance Parts has the heart of an LS7 V8!