Volvo Turns the XC40 Recharge Into a Police Car, Beats Six Rivaling Marques

Have you ever looked at the XC40 Recharge thinking it could become a police car? Well, regardless of your answer, Volvo has, so they have given it the necessary gear, and typical attire, and managed to beat six competitors in a public tender.
As a result, three units of the Volvo XC40 Recharge are now in the possession of the Dietzenback City Police fleet, south of Frankfurt, in Germany. The cars were handed over during a ceremony on Tuesday, November 15, attended by the Mayor and other city officials, and Volvo representatives.
“Three Volvo XC40 Recharge will be used by the Dietzenbach City Police in the future, and thus not only contribute to order in the city and the surrounding area, but also to the comfort and safety of the officers and citizens,” said the brand’s chief for taxis and emergency vehicles, Holger Schmidt. “I am pleased that we were able to prevail against well-known competitors in the tendering process with the most economical offer.”
Set to be used in the Hessian district town to maintain order, the new patrol cars made by the Swedish auto firm sport the typical German police livery. They combine blue and yellow on the gray body, and have the usual decals all around. Emergency lights on the roof, strobes in the front grille, radio, and others are included.
Elsewhere, you are looking at the usual XC40 Recharge, complete with the usual amount of comfort, technology, and safety gear. It is in the Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4 configuration, so it is not the fully-electric model. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter three-pot, rated at 129 ps (127 hp / 95 kW), and an 82 ps (81 hp / 60 kW) electric motor. With the small battery fully juiced up, it has an all-electric driving range of up to 45 km (28 miles).
