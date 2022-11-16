The Artemis I Launch Also Has Its Own Spotify Playlist With a Hidden Message

Early this morning, just after 1:47 a.m. EST, the engines of the Artemis I rocket booster roared to life, almost two months after its initial launch date. And it was an occasion to remember, marked with its own Spotify “To the Moon” playlist with a hidden message.
If you’re sending a ship to the moon, you’re going to need a great soundtrack for it, right? Well, this is exactly what Lockheed Martin Space thought, creating one for the Artemis I launch.
The playlist called "To the Moon: Countdown to Launch" became available on Spotify before the Orion spacecraft launched for the first time on NASA's Artemis I mission. It includes 21 tracks, with a total duration of 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Lockheed Martin, which built the Orion spacecraft, announced the playlist on social media, which they “specially” curated for the event. But the official launch soundtrack does come with a hidden message. If you want to discover it by yourself, you can find it at the end of the article, where you will find the embedded playlist.
For the rest, the secret meaning is in the songs’ names. Starting with Lionel Richie’s “Hello,” the official playlist reads, “Hello, Space Fan. Are you ready? Pretty soon the final countdown will begin. We're going up to the moon onboard Artemis One. Orion will fly us around the moon and bring us back down to Earth. Get pumped. Launch coming soon."
The Spotify list features famous artists like Queen, Europe, AC/DC, U2, Metallica, and more.
The Artemis I mission had two missed launches in late August and early September. The first one was due to a faulty sensor and the second was because of a hydrogen leak during fueling. But on November 16, at 1:47:44 am EST, Artemis I's Orion Crew Module made a successful launch and it’s on its way "To the Moon & Back."
We're less than 24-hours away from the launch of @NASAArtemis, which will send the @LockheedMartin-built Orion spacecraft to the Moon for the very first time.— Lockheed Martin Space (@LMSpace) November 15, 2022
Get ready for liftoff with our specially curated Spotify playlist. Tell us if you find the hidden message... ????