Heavens Seem to Really Don’t Want Artemis I to Take Off, Launch Postponed Again

I have to admit, this is the first time I get to live through a major space exploration program and be aware of it. That’s why I’m not entirely sure if so many launch postponements are normal or not. But something does not feel right with Artemis I.
The first mission of the second NASA Moon exploration program got off to wrong foot ever since the wet dress rehearsal test back in spring. It didn’t go quite right, and it seemed NASA chose to ignore the problem (a hydrogen leak) and pushed to declare the test a success.
Then the actual launch day arrived in August, the leak seemed not to be a problem, but another one arose, with engine number 3. The launch was scrubbed, and pushed to September. That time, the leak problem did come back, and caused the mission to be scrubbed.
Then Hurricane Ian hit, and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spaceship had to be sent back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). A minor fire there caused a bit of panic, but nothing happened in the end.
At the time of writing, the rocket is back on the launch pad, and it was supposed to lift off on November 14. That will not happen either, as this time the Heavens sent the rocket’s way Tropical Storm Nicole.
After looking at clouds gathering, NASA said it decided to push the launch to November 16, but that’s not settled either, as the new date is “pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed.”
This time, the rocket will not be send back to VAB, and hopes are it’ll be able to ride out the storm. According to NASA, the rocket in its current position is able to withstand 85 mph (137 kph) winds at 60-foot (18 meters) high with structural margin.
To be safe, the Orion has been powered down, and so were the SLS core stage, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, and boosters. A hard cover was installed over the launch abort system window, and the crew access arm was retracted and secured.
On November 16, the launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. EST. Fingers crossed.
