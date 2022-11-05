Artemis I Launch Countdown to Begin on November 12, Here’s the Schedule

Just a little over a week separates us all from the moment when NASA will once again try to send the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft on their way to space and from there to the Moon. And we now know when everything is supposed to happen.
The space agency released the timetable for the launch, revealing that the countdown for the launch will commence exactly a week from now, on November 12. The moment will be preceded by a prelaunch media briefing when we’ll hopefully be told everything is a go.
On the night of November 13, tanking operations will begin, and this is when we’ll learn if the leaks that caused so many problems during previous attempts have really been fixed. These will be broadcast live, complete with views of the rocket and Launch Control Center and commentator audio.
The actual launch window opens on November 14, and will last for only 69 minutes that day, starting with 12:07 a.m. EST. Coverage of the launch begins at 9:30 p.m, and will continue to be aired throughout translunar injection and spacecraft separation. If all goes according to plan and the thing does lift off, we’ll even be treated Orion’s first outbound trajectory burn and first Earth views from from the spacecraft.
All these proceedings will be broadcast live on the agency’s blog and on NASA TV. autoevolution will live text the launch as well.
As usual, NASA has some backup dates just in case operations go sideways a week from now, and could have other shots at launching Artemis I on November 16 and November 19. If it fails then too, there’s a good chance Artemis I will not take off by the end of the year, despite several windows opening in December as well.
