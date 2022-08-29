Live Coverage: Artemis I Launch

autoevolution
After years of waiting and decades of hoping, the Artemis I mission is about to take off from Launch Pad 36B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch is scheduled for August 29, 2022, at 8:33 a.m. EDT (12:33 UTC).

29 Aug 2022, 07:14 UTC
This is the first mission of the brand new Artemis Moon exploration program. The Space Launch System rocket will push the Orion spaceship on a course that would take it to a distance of 280,000 miles (451,000 km) from Earth in a mission estimated to last six weeks. No other crew-rated piece of hardware has ever made it this far.

If successful, Artemis I will be followed by a crewed mission, with no landing on the Moon. It will be Artemis III that will get the honor of placing American boots on Earth's satellite once more.

To follow our live text coverage of the launch, keep this page open. For the visual experience, NASA's live broadcast, check the video below.




07:29 UTC  Artemis I on the launch pad as seen from a distance, August 28, 2022.
Artemis I on the launch pad as seen from a distance, August 28, 2022.

07:16 UTC  Artemis I tanking operations are underway.


