Here’s the Artemis I SLS Enjoying Its Last Days on Earth

More on this:

1 Here Is the Strange and Colorful Cargo Artemis I Will Carry to the Moon (Full List Inside)

2 Ready or Not, Here Comes the Lunar IceCube and You Can't Hide, Dear Moon Water

3 Best Artemis I Launch Viewing Spots Sold Out, a Parking Lot Is Pretty Much All That’s Left

4 SLS Rocket Now Has Flight Batteries, Work Underway to Get It Ready for August 29 Launch

5 Artemis I Rocket to Spend 4th of July in the VAB, Getting Ready for Moon Trip