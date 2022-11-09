U.S.-Only Electric Moke Californian Is a Pricey Niche Car Capped at 325 Copies Annually

Having announced the return of the Moke to the United States a few weeks ago, Moke International has now started taking orders for the Electric Moke Californian, and it is anything but a bargain.
Pricing kicks off at $41,900, and interested parties can secure a build slot for a refundable $990. You will have to hurry up and place a deposit soon if need the new Electric Moke Californian in your life, as production will be limited to 325 cars per year, in accordance with the 2015 Low Volume Motor Vehicles Manufacturers Act.
“The interest in the Electric Moke Californian since we announced its return has been huge, although perhaps not surprising considering how popular the original car was,” said the company’s CEO, Isobel Dando. “We are thrilled to be able to offer American customers a genuine Moke vehicle once again.”
A reimagination of the classic Mini Moke, which joins Europe’s Electric Moke, the new Electric Moke Californian is being put together by hand in the United Kingdom and features the ‘Californian’ badge and specially-designed Moke logos. It has an electric motor driving the rear wheels that generates 44 hp (45 ps / 33 kW), up 5 hp (5 ps / 4 kW) from its gasoline-powered predecessor sold stateside between 1977 and 1982.
It will never hit 60 mph (97 kph) for the simple fact that top speed is 50 mph (80 kph), which makes it legal to drive on highways, and the car maker states that it needs 4.3 seconds from 0 to 34 mph (0-55 kph), roughly two seconds quicker than its predecessor. The total driving range is rated at 80 miles (almost 130 km) on the rather optimistic WLTP cycle, so the EPA number might be less. Recharging the battery takes four hours on a Type 1 connection, Moke says.
