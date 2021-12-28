Kim Kardashian & Co. Got an Entire Fleet of Electric Mokes for Christmas

A new car is always a good idea as a present for the man or woman who has everything – preferably, a custom one. But what if that same man or woman already owns more vehicles than they could possibly want?
In that case, you get them a Moke.
Kim Kardashian, the reality star turned billionaire businesswoman, and trendsetter, and known car hoarder, has just added another vehicle to her fleet. This time, it’s not an upcoming luxury ride, like any one of the five 2021 Mercedes Benz Maybach GLSs estranged husband Kanye West crammed under her Christmas tree last year, but it’s still pretty special.
Kim and her five siblings (Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, Kendal, and Kylie, for those not keeping up with the Kardashians) all got matching electric Mokes from their mother and manager (momager) Kris Jenner. It’s safe to assume that this electric beach cruiser is just one of the many, many presents they all found under the tree come Christmas morning, but the fact that Kim chose to do an Instastory about it must mean it was a standout.
Kim thanked her mom as she showed off the entire fleet of Mokes, parked in a driveway – presumably Kris’. Kim and Khloe got theirs in different shades of pink, while Kourtney got an all-white one with a skull on the hood – a nod to her current punk-rock phase that comes from dating and getting engaged to rocker Travis Barker.
She did not offer more specs about the vehicles, but the Daily Mail says that they all came from Bert’s Mega Mall in Covina, California. Kris has a long-standing relationship with Moke America CEO Todd Rome, who personally delivered an electric Moke to her for Christmas in 2017. She had been won over by the fact that you could charge it at any household outlet, the generous trunk space, the kickin’ sound system, and the fact that it was “sexy,” a blog post on Moke America still reads.
Clearly, the love of Moke is one that is best shared with members of the family, so Kris is getting her kids into it.
The Moke is an iconic beach cruiser that started out in the UK as a wannabe military field vehicle and was released commercially when it became clear it wasn’t cut for this. The original UK version made a limited-edition comeback in 2020, with the electric version introduced this year. Kris, Kim, and the entire Kardashian family are now rolling like James Bond, Brigitte Bardot, and Kate Moss.
