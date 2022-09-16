Well-Preserved 1979 Mini Moke 1275 Californian Could Be Your "Beach Car"

Back in the late 1960s, a time when the UK’s automotive industry was going through some struggles, BMH became a major part of British Leyland Motor Corporation and, at the time of the merger, no less than versions of the Mini were being produced with a meager profit of £16 per car. One of the models was the Mini Moke, a car initially intended for military use.
However, the front-wheel drive and limited ground clearance made it not fit for purpose. Having failed to fulfill its intended destiny of serving the military, the Mini Moke achieved success as a civilian car. The manufacturer decided to offer the Moke as a fun, low-cost summer car. It produced the model for a few years in Great Britain but then moved manufacturing to Australia, considering the weather there was more appropriate for it.
This is how the Mini Moke Californian version came to be. Over 26,000 units of the car were built from 1966 to 1981 at the Nuffield Australia factory in Sydney and were exported to all corners of the world.
The Mini Moke 1275 Californian is based on the classic Mini Cooper S, a successful British rally and circuit racing car of the period. It is equipped with the same 1,275cc engine, transmission, and suspension as the above-mentioned car. Its likeness to a go-kart and the 76 ps (74.9 hp) and 79 lb-ft (107 Nm)of torque delivered by the engine, along with its lightweight 578-kg (1,274-lb) body, made the Moke a fun, little sports car.
It is built on a steel platform chassis featuring box sections on each side for rigidity. On most Mokes, the left side box houses the fuel tank, with the right side box containing the battery and a lockable storage compartment.
A well-preserved, Australian-built 1979 example of the Mini Moke 1275 Californian is now up for grabs via Collecting Cars. The unit in question is said to have been in single family ownership until 2019, and it recently underwent a nut and bolt rebuild. It features a 1,275cc A-series inline-four cylinder engine coupled to a four-speed manual gearbox.
Boasting a new body shell finished in Tartan Red, this Moke comes with a custom-made hood, a zipped rear window, and a black interior with vinyl trimming.
It sits on Sunraysia 13-inch eight-spoke wheels and features front and rear bull bars and 1275 badging. In the cabin, you’ll find a four-spoke Mountney steering wheel and Smiths dials.
If you crave some go-kart-like action on the beach, you can place your bid on this utility and recreational convertible until tomorrow. The current bid sits at £8,888, which translated to $10,150 at current exchange rates.
