Limited-Edition 007 San Monique Moke EV Is the Ultimate James Bond Beach Cruiser

James Bond is such an iconic movie character, that everything he did, wore or drove, also became instantly legendary. One of these things is the classic cruiser driven by the ‘70s version of the famous secret agent. If you want to feel like James Bond even at the beach, you need the new Moke.
Moke America is known for creating a modern version of the classic cruiser from the ‘60s, turning it electric and versatile enough to from the beach to fun rides around town. With the release of the new No Time to Die, the 25th 007 movie, fast approaching, the beloved American brand is launching a special-edition model.
The exclusive “San Monique” electric Moke, developed in cooperation with EON Productions, the official James Bond merchandising representative, carefully reproduces the striking design of the original vehicle that made an appearance in Live And Let Die (1973). It was in that movie that James Bond (played by Roger Moore at the time) drove a white and blue Moke on his visit to the Caribbean “San Monique” island, which only exists in the movie.
James Bond makes everything look cool, so the Caribbean-inspired cruiser became an instant classic. This limited-edition version combines the unique James Bond design with the 007 logo and “San Monique” artwork. The wide body and the Bimini top with white and blue stripes give out the perfect beach vibe, while the wood steering wheel and wooden gear shift add a touch of elegance.
Like all Mokes, the San Monique limited-edition model is street legal, with a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph) and a 40-mile (64.3 km) range. It’s also equipped with a backup camera and Bluetooth radio.
Just in time for the new James Bond movie coming up, the San Monique Edition Moke is available now, for $26,975, exclusively in the U.S.
The exclusive “San Monique” electric Moke, developed in cooperation with EON Productions, the official James Bond merchandising representative, carefully reproduces the striking design of the original vehicle that made an appearance in Live And Let Die (1973). It was in that movie that James Bond (played by Roger Moore at the time) drove a white and blue Moke on his visit to the Caribbean “San Monique” island, which only exists in the movie.
James Bond makes everything look cool, so the Caribbean-inspired cruiser became an instant classic. This limited-edition version combines the unique James Bond design with the 007 logo and “San Monique” artwork. The wide body and the Bimini top with white and blue stripes give out the perfect beach vibe, while the wood steering wheel and wooden gear shift add a touch of elegance.
Like all Mokes, the San Monique limited-edition model is street legal, with a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph) and a 40-mile (64.3 km) range. It’s also equipped with a backup camera and Bluetooth radio.
Just in time for the new James Bond movie coming up, the San Monique Edition Moke is available now, for $26,975, exclusively in the U.S.