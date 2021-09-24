Airbnb Little Talladega Features A Hotel-Sized Home and a Pair of Dedicated Racetracks

3 NASCAR Rising Star Hailie Deegan Shows Off Her Ford Truck, Ahead of Upcoming Race

And of course, it also includes a fantastic garage, a pool and lots of dirt track you can use to get properly filthy.The house features adult-sized car beds to compliment the paved quarter-mile track that circles the property.The rental also includes a whole fleet of go-karts in case you don’t feel like bringing your motorcycles, stock cars or drift cars along for the trip.Still not enough to convince you of the destination as a perfect vacation spot? Then consider the 10,0000 square foot workshop and arcade packed with tools, ATVs and dirt bikes dedicated for your use. And you can race go-karts inside if the weather turns ugly.And as for those among you party not obsessed with cars and bikes, there’s also a pool, tennis and basketball court, a playground for the kids, a pond where you can get in a little fishing and a baseball diamond.This Little Talladega rental is located in Pomona, Missouri which is nestled up on the border with Arkansas.The owners say the place is adaptable to large or small groups and the price includes the entire house and all the various amenities. The entire experience is built around an 8500+ square foot Tuscan style home. And oh, did we mention that it also includes a full exercise gym, arcade, and night life area including a pool hall, lounge, and dance floor. And would any of that matter if you couldn’t sing a few karaoke tunes? We think not…Given that the whole deal offers pretty much anything a gearhead and family could require, there’s also a staff on hand to take care of the details and fill in any gaps in the fun.But the joy comes at a premium price : it will set you back $4,000 USD for two nights, but that does include accommodations for 16 adults and 19 children.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.