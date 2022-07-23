This 1965 Morris Mini Cooper S "1071" Is the Crown Jewel of Barn Finds

Long before the Mini Cooper S became a routine sight, being driven mostly by women in their 20s and 30s, the brand was a rally icon and trailblazer, achieving widespread acclaim and becoming one of the most well-known brands in the world.
With as many as 31 international rally victories and 4 championships, we can safely say the Mini cannot be dismissed as just another hatchback, even if some of the more modern models have lost some of that charm.
However, the car this article is about is not a modern MINI, not even close. Instead, this 1965 Morris Mini Cooper S “1071” is the original Mini, a senior citizen who has neither forgotten nor given up its racing roots. The 1,071cc is the performance-oriented version of the Mini Cooper S, which famously won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally driven by Paddy Hopkirk.
This model saw a limited production run, with only around 4,000 units being built (including both Austin and Morris versions of the car) between 1963 and August 1964. This barn find (or shed find to respect its British heritage) was registered in 1965, bought by a former worker for the British Motor Company using his employee discount.
The owner of this rare piece of British automotive history chose to buy this car instead of a Jaguar E-Type and seems to have stopped driving it shortly after 1986 when it saw its last MoT certificate being issued at 39,031 miles (62.814 km). Since then, the car has been driven for an additional 113 miles (182 km).
A Mini this old and in this condition is already a rare find. Still, this one also has the original Almond Green paint, a highly desirable color for this type of car. While not the British Racing Green, this Almond Green paired with a white roof evokes the same feeling in anyone who sees it. Moreover, the interior is still the original Dove Grey and Porcelain Green vinyl complemented by Cumulous Grey carpets and in relatively good condition.
The engine and internals, on the other hand, will need some attention to get them in working order, but I suspect whoever will end up owning this car will see it as a labor of love. To compensate for the engine setback, the low mileage, along with it being a British-supplied right-hand drive version, should make it quite desirable and valuable.
This Mini Cooper is a really cool and unique barn find, and the story behind it makes for a good conversation starter at classic car events. In addition, the color, right-hand drive factor, low mileage, and sheer rarity should make it a true collector’s gem.
However, the car this article is about is not a modern MINI, not even close. Instead, this 1965 Morris Mini Cooper S “1071” is the original Mini, a senior citizen who has neither forgotten nor given up its racing roots. The 1,071cc is the performance-oriented version of the Mini Cooper S, which famously won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally driven by Paddy Hopkirk.
This model saw a limited production run, with only around 4,000 units being built (including both Austin and Morris versions of the car) between 1963 and August 1964. This barn find (or shed find to respect its British heritage) was registered in 1965, bought by a former worker for the British Motor Company using his employee discount.
The owner of this rare piece of British automotive history chose to buy this car instead of a Jaguar E-Type and seems to have stopped driving it shortly after 1986 when it saw its last MoT certificate being issued at 39,031 miles (62.814 km). Since then, the car has been driven for an additional 113 miles (182 km).
A Mini this old and in this condition is already a rare find. Still, this one also has the original Almond Green paint, a highly desirable color for this type of car. While not the British Racing Green, this Almond Green paired with a white roof evokes the same feeling in anyone who sees it. Moreover, the interior is still the original Dove Grey and Porcelain Green vinyl complemented by Cumulous Grey carpets and in relatively good condition.
The engine and internals, on the other hand, will need some attention to get them in working order, but I suspect whoever will end up owning this car will see it as a labor of love. To compensate for the engine setback, the low mileage, along with it being a British-supplied right-hand drive version, should make it quite desirable and valuable.
This Mini Cooper is a really cool and unique barn find, and the story behind it makes for a good conversation starter at classic car events. In addition, the color, right-hand drive factor, low mileage, and sheer rarity should make it a true collector’s gem.