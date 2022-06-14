MINI Is Changing Its Design Language, Next-Gen Hatchback Will Get Charismatic Simplicity

MINI is moving on to a new era, and that means changing its design language. Since the British marque is so focused on its heritage and retro styling, it is curious to learn what changing the design language means in this context.
The Oxford marque's new design language is called Charismatic Simplicity, and it will focus on the company's future models, which will be all-electric. The latter is no surprise, and the brand will have to focus its efforts on staying relevant in the world of electric vehicles, which may not be a piece of cake in the next couple of years.
As the designers explained, the principle of the new language is to get each model to develop a strong character that will be individual, while also delivering the essence of the brand. Customers should be expecting a clear and reduced design language for the first models that will feature the new looks.
One of the pillars of the new strategy is to ditch chrome almost entirely, as well as make the definitive switch from leather in vehicle interiors to the sustainable choice of a leather-free interior. Cutting the two elements described above should make the vehicles offered by the British marque more sustainable.
Using purely electrical vehicles in the range will allow engineers to rethink them, which would change things like front and rear overhangs, especially front ones, as ditching internal combustion engines would eliminate the need to make room for the way that these are currently packaged.
The next-generation vehicle architecture from MINI has been developed from the start to be fit for purely electric mobility, which is why every inch of the available space has been optimized for maximum comfort and well-being, while also offering brand-specific handling, performance, and an emotional experience.
The first new model to get the new design language from MINI is the company’s three-door electric hatchback. Next in line will be the replacement of the current MINI Countryman, which will also switch to electric drive, while the third model to get MINI's Charismatic Simplicity will be a crossover with all-electric drive that will be placed in the premium small-car segment.
