Widebody MINI Cooper S Looks Virtually Ready for Anything When Slammed Hard

The problem with iconic models of legendary brands is that one cannot rework them without getting someone upset. And when you are dealing with something as precious as the MINI car, then you are walking right at the edge of the precipice.
BMW has struggled to make the modern MINI brand gain substantial traction, with the contemporary models ever larger and more expensive. On the other hand, as MINI’s exterior designer has shown, virtually anyone can draw the little car. That should raise awareness, but also highlights the concerns – the epic style cannot be altered or innovated without fear of massive reprisal.
So, one could easily say the two-door MINI Hardtop is stagnating, as far as styling is concerned. But fret not, there is a solution, at least virtually. Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, is the self-appointed proud owner of an R56 MINI Cooper S, and after more than half a decade of ownership probably felt the supposedly timeless design needed a bit of tuning.
Thus, he decided to act upon a long-time impulse and digitally slap a widebody kit on the Cooper S. With limited opportunities at his disposal, the pixel master went after Shirokai’s bonkers kit for the R53, adapted to fit the slightly more contemporary R56 second-generation. After constant tweaking and a big splash in the CGI studio, now the unofficial Shirokai R56 MINI Cooper S looks slammed, wide, and ready for anything, from track battles to lengthy summer road trips.
And, until the owner decides what to do next with it in the virtual automotive world, this MINI has been left standing on the roof of a parking garage to happily enjoy the digital sunset and allow us to ogle freely at the bundle of cool details. Among them, do note the kit-matching Rotiform WGR-M wheels, or the goofy yellow accents…
So, one could easily say the two-door MINI Hardtop is stagnating, as far as styling is concerned. But fret not, there is a solution, at least virtually. Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, is the self-appointed proud owner of an R56 MINI Cooper S, and after more than half a decade of ownership probably felt the supposedly timeless design needed a bit of tuning.
Thus, he decided to act upon a long-time impulse and digitally slap a widebody kit on the Cooper S. With limited opportunities at his disposal, the pixel master went after Shirokai’s bonkers kit for the R53, adapted to fit the slightly more contemporary R56 second-generation. After constant tweaking and a big splash in the CGI studio, now the unofficial Shirokai R56 MINI Cooper S looks slammed, wide, and ready for anything, from track battles to lengthy summer road trips.
And, until the owner decides what to do next with it in the virtual automotive world, this MINI has been left standing on the roof of a parking garage to happily enjoy the digital sunset and allow us to ogle freely at the bundle of cool details. Among them, do note the kit-matching Rotiform WGR-M wheels, or the goofy yellow accents…