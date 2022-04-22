MINI John Cooper Works to Once Again Compete in 24h Race at the Nürburgring

It’s been a minute since a MINI John Cooper Works race car has conquered the Nürburgring, which is what makes this return even more exciting. The 24-hour race at the Ring is considered by many to be the ultimate endurance test for both human and machine, and this year, a MINI John Cooper Works will compete in the 50th edition of the high-speed event.
The race is set to take place from 26-29 May, covering both the Grand Prix circuit as well as the iconic Nordschleife section.
This project, launched at Bulldog Racing in the Eifel region (close to the track) kicked off in September of last year. The base vehicle was a MINI John Cooper Works powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the same one found in the MINI JCW Clubman and JCW Countryman – putting down 301 hp (306 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.
Power will be channeled to the wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox with an integrated mechanical differential lock, featuring a locking effect of up to 70%. In turn, this should ensure that torque is converted more efficiently, without any losses.
In order to qualify for the 24-hour event, the car had to be heavily modified. Here are some of its highlights: a specially developed roll cage, a bigger fuel tank (100 liters / 26.4 gallons), adjustable rear wing, flush underbody, rear diffuser, front splitter, Makrolon window panes (less weight), racing suspension with adjustable rebound and compression damping, a reinforced chassis, a pneumatic lifting unit, a racing catalytic converter for the sports exhaust system, and original BMW M Performance brake components.
Ultimately, this “Made in Nurburg” MINI John Cooper Works race car will pay homage to the racing tradition of the MINI brand, boasting the carmaker’s classic color scheme from the 1960s – red and white.
This project, launched at Bulldog Racing in the Eifel region (close to the track) kicked off in September of last year. The base vehicle was a MINI John Cooper Works powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the same one found in the MINI JCW Clubman and JCW Countryman – putting down 301 hp (306 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.
Power will be channeled to the wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox with an integrated mechanical differential lock, featuring a locking effect of up to 70%. In turn, this should ensure that torque is converted more efficiently, without any losses.
In order to qualify for the 24-hour event, the car had to be heavily modified. Here are some of its highlights: a specially developed roll cage, a bigger fuel tank (100 liters / 26.4 gallons), adjustable rear wing, flush underbody, rear diffuser, front splitter, Makrolon window panes (less weight), racing suspension with adjustable rebound and compression damping, a reinforced chassis, a pneumatic lifting unit, a racing catalytic converter for the sports exhaust system, and original BMW M Performance brake components.
Ultimately, this “Made in Nurburg” MINI John Cooper Works race car will pay homage to the racing tradition of the MINI brand, boasting the carmaker’s classic color scheme from the 1960s – red and white.