MINI Exterior Designer Teaches Everyone How to Draw a MINI, Makes It Look Easy

Many car enthusiasts started their passion for cars by drawing them. If you are like us, there is a good chance that you may have drawn at least one vehicle on a page of one of your notebooks while you were at school. Regrettably, not all people have skills when it comes to drawing, while some got the chance to discover theirs back then and went on to make a career out of it.
Since we live in 2022, now, getting an image of a vehicle is within the reach of your fingertips, and it does not involve a set of pencils, a good memory, and an eye for detail. You can still draw whatever car you like, from memory, just as kids have done for many decades now.
This time, you can go a bit further and do your best at drawing a car, even if you know that it will not be the best drawing in the world. At least, you will be able to pride yourself on the work, which goes further than "I found this on Google, printed it, check out my talent!"
Fortunately for us, we have technology at hand, and we also have more knowledge than our forefathers ever had, and it is at our fingertips.
Moreover, we all can connect with anyone in the world who has an Internet connection, while kids of yesteryear would have to write letters, buy stamps, and then send the letters in the mail just to have the possibility of having someone as a pen pal.
Yes, the world has made significant advancements since the world had events that do not seem that far away in history. For example, the first Mini was launched 63 years ago.
The British model still manages to keep its signature look, even six decades after it was first launched. But do you think that the retro-styled shape would help you draw it easier?
Well, thanks to MINI and Josef Kuhlmann, you now have the chance to learn how to draw a MINI Cooper S by hand, on paper, with regular tools, as if you were doing this for a living. Kuhlmann is an exterior designer for the Oxford marque. Check out his work in the video below.
