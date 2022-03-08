MINI Celebrates International Women's Day With 2023 Pat Moss Edition Models

MINI is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching a special edition of its subcompact hatchback, named the Pat Moss, which honors the late woman rally competitor who gave them their first international rally victory behind the wheel of a classic Mini.
Pat Moss, who was the younger sister of Stirling Moss and passed away in 2008, was the fastest driver in the Tulip Rally in May 1962, from the Dutch municipality of Noordwijk to the French Riviera and back. Six years later, she won the Sestriere Rally in Italy, and achieved a podium in other international competitions. At the same time, she was crowned European Ladies’ Rally Champion five times.
Limited to 800 copies worldwide, in the Cooper S Hardtop 2-door, Cooper S Hardtop 4-door, and John Cooper Works (JCW) Hardtop, and exclusively in the JCW Hardtop 2-door in the United States, the 2023 MINI Pat Moss Edition will officially launch this May. The models sport design tweaks inside and out, all of which honor Pat Moss, and her success in the 1962 Tulip Rally.
For instance, they featurea a stylized tulip on the C pillars and side scuttles, ‘Pat Moss’ inscriptions, special design on the wheel center caps, and screen-printed aluminum entry sills with key facts about the brand’s first rally success. A horizontal hood stripe reads ‘737 ABL,’ which was the registration number of the Mini that won the 1962 Tulip Rally, and Pat Moss’ signature decorates the front apron as a graphic imprint.
Inside, another tulip graphic can be seen on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, whereas a special motif that shows the engine pistons moving up and down bedecks the cockpit too, alongside bars of different heights that form the letters ‘M’ and ‘W,’ which stand for ‘Moss’ and ‘Wisdom’ – co-driver Ann Wisdom. A decent amount of equipment is offered at no extra cost in the special edition, and a new color variant for the roof rounds off the makeover.
