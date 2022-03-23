Electric MINI 3-door Prototype Tackles Arctic Circle During Cold Weather Testing Phase

The fifth-generation MINI 3-door model has been undergoing cold weather testing in fully electric form, at the BMW Group’s winter test center in Arjeplog, Sweden, demonstrating its prowess at extreme temperatures that drop well below freezing.
Snow-covered roads and frozen lakes serve as ideal testing tracks on which to hone a car’s driving characteristics (steering, chassis etc.), with the low temperatures also providing a strong challenge to an EVs battery electric drivetrain.
Set to join the new MINI 3-door in showrooms will be the successor to the current MINI Countryman, with the premium compact model to be offered with both an internal combustion engine, as well as a fully electric drive. This year, the carmaker is also set to unveil a concept study for a new crossover model in the premium small car segment.
“MINI is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic MINI 3-door maximizes the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalized touchpoints - and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint,” stated Stefanie Wurst, head of the MINI brand.
As far as testing is concerned on this new 3-door model, every lap completed on snow and ice at Arjeplog helps engineers precisely tune the instant power development of the electric motor, while also optimizing traction, cornering behavior, the suspension, damping characteristics, steering, braking, the works.
“The integrated application of all drive and chassis systems enables a mature degree of overall harmony, which will help the later production model to deliver a coherent and hallmark MINI balance of go-kart feeling and driving comfort,” says the British brand.
For both hardcore and casual MINI fans, it’s great to see the carmaker not abandoning its rich traditions. The MINI 3-door has been with us for more than 60 years, so let’s toast in favor of yet another 60 going forward.
