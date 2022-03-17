Gold-and-Black Austin Mini Cooper S Looks Like Manhart Got Into Vintage CGI Tuning

But it did not. This is just the digital color scheme that feels eerily close to what the German aftermarket company likes best for its BMW projects, and it is for a particularly good digital reason.
Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has just carried a signature logo redesign, and wanted to properly celebrate. The pixel master just went up another level in his virtual career and presented us with his “first real attempts at creating a logo.”
Complete with a special color scheme, visual pinpoints, as well as merch (hey, everybody must live somehow). Even better, he gave a shout out to the “logo designer, author, hand letterer, and YouTuber” he took inspiration from (Will Paterson, aka willpat), and then continued with some behind-the-scenes making-of explanations about how the new rebranding came to be.
Alas, no matter how many descriptions one posts about the out-of-the-comfort-zone creative task, a few CGI pictures always make up for as many thousands of words, or so they say. Let us see if we are correct. With help from a digital, OG Austin Mini Cooper, of course. According to the author, somehow this little British city car was the best pick to showcase his new logo and color scheme.
Well, there is just one minor problem. It might be mistaken for one of the classic liveries deployed by Wuppertal, Germany-based Manhart Performance on its well-known BMW projects. That would be an even bigger danger if this were a modern MINI, so perhaps it is better Demetros made sure to clearly state this as a classic Austin Mini Cooper S and nothing else.
Although, if ever real, this would probably represent a cool little bombshell of epic pocket rocket proportions, complete with a slammed widebody attitude and all sorts of parts left “dangling” on the outside. Of course, this is becoming a signature element of this pixel master, which is always great for building a reputation.
