1963 Mercury Marauder Is a Rare Barn Find Discovered After Decades Inside

The Marauder came to be in 1963 (and was actually introduced as MY 1963 1/2) as a version of the other Mercury models already on the market. Originally offered exclusively as a 2-door hardtop, the Marauder was offered as standard with a 390 (6.4-liter) V8 engine developing 335 horsepower.
A year later, Mercury launched the Marauder as a four-door hardtop as well and introduced a new 427 (7.0-liter) V8 specifically to replace the optional 406 (6-liter) available on the previous model year.
This one-owner Marauder was one of the first units to ever get born, and there’s a chance most of what you can see in the photos is as original as ever.
The car has been sitting for decades in storage, and American Motors Custom & Classics, the garage in charge of finding a new owner (also known as americanmotorsc-c on eBay) claims it was parked indoors. But this doesn’t necessarily mean it comes in a good condition.
The body appears to be rather solid, but there are parts that must be inspected thoroughly, including the floors and the trunk. We have no clue just how much metalwork is required on this Mercury, but the seller claims there’s no rust, which is an indication the storage conditions have been just right.
We’re being told the car needs new paint and a full interior, but on the other hand, the cabin photos don’t seem to be that frightening. If anything, the vehicle looks pretty clean inside, with only the driver’s seat exhibiting what appear to be some rips.
Flexing a 6-digit California black plate, this Marauder no longer runs on its own. The engine turns over but “needs help to run,” which means a good mechanic should be able to get it fixed quite easily.
The vehicle seems ready to sell for cheap, though on the other hand, the interest in such a car is rather low. The auction starts at $2,000, and after a couple of days online, nobody entered the race to get this Mercury home and restore it.
This one-owner Marauder was one of the first units to ever get born, and there’s a chance most of what you can see in the photos is as original as ever.
The car has been sitting for decades in storage, and American Motors Custom & Classics, the garage in charge of finding a new owner (also known as americanmotorsc-c on eBay) claims it was parked indoors. But this doesn’t necessarily mean it comes in a good condition.
The body appears to be rather solid, but there are parts that must be inspected thoroughly, including the floors and the trunk. We have no clue just how much metalwork is required on this Mercury, but the seller claims there’s no rust, which is an indication the storage conditions have been just right.
We’re being told the car needs new paint and a full interior, but on the other hand, the cabin photos don’t seem to be that frightening. If anything, the vehicle looks pretty clean inside, with only the driver’s seat exhibiting what appear to be some rips.
Flexing a 6-digit California black plate, this Marauder no longer runs on its own. The engine turns over but “needs help to run,” which means a good mechanic should be able to get it fixed quite easily.
The vehicle seems ready to sell for cheap, though on the other hand, the interest in such a car is rather low. The auction starts at $2,000, and after a couple of days online, nobody entered the race to get this Mercury home and restore it.