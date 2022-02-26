1968 Mercury Cougar Barn Find Flexes Original Matching-Numbers V8 Muscle

The Mercury Cougar production got close to 114,000 units for the model year 1968, with the two-door four-seater coupe offered in three different versions, namely the base configuration, GT, and XR-7.
The engine offering came down to three different units, including a 289 (4.7-liter), a 302 (4.9-liter) and an almighty 427 (7.0-liter) four-barrel powerplant with 390 horsepower.
The Cougar that we have here was born with a 289 under the hood, and the more impressive tidbit is the same engine continues to be there under the hood. eBay seller kinderblocken says everything works, so in theory, this Mercury Cougar is ready to become your daily driver if that’s what you’re looking for.
In fact, the owner emphasizes the vehicle “is a driver, not a show car,” so while everything is working, don’t expect a perfect 10 condition. You shouldn’t worry about the rust this time, as the general condition appears to be above the average, but on the other hand, it’s pretty clear that only minor TLC is needed to shine bright like a diamond.
The best thing is the car is a barn find, so in theory, it has recently been pulled from long-term storage. Unfortunately, the seller doesn’t provide any other tidbits related to the place where it’s been stored, so you should just reach out to them for more information.
Saving this Mercury Cougar and turning it either into a daily driver or a show car isn’t going to be cheap. The owner isn’t willing to let it go for beer money, as the eBay auction starts at $10,000, with a reserve also in place.
Unfortunately, no information has been shared as to how high the bidding must go to trigger the reserve, but after one day, nobody has submitted an offer to buy the car.
Parked in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Mercury Cougar comes with a title and unknown information on the current mileage.
