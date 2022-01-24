1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Parked Two Decades Ago Is Back With the Original V8, Little Rust

Based on the Mustang, the Cougar ended up becoming quite a hit for Mercury despite a series of questionable choices, including the lack of a convertible until the model year 1969.
Mercury, therefore, decided to bet big on the 2-door hardtop, so in 1967, the company built close to 151,000 cars, all of them coming in the same body style.
However, out of all these cars, some 27,200 units were born as XR-7, the more luxurious version that was available starting at a little over $3,000. Just like the rest of the lineup itself, the XR-7 ended up selling like hotcakes, eventually accounting for one in five Cougars sold during this model year.
The example that we have here is quite a fighter, as it spent no less than two decades on the side of the road waiting for someone to give it a second chance.
And now, it looks like the time has come for this XR-7 to return on the road, as the owner posted it online, hoping someone else would be willing to fully restore it.
The general condition of the car isn’t bad, and the amount of rust is rather minimal, so it should be fixed quite easily. The interior isn’t necessarily in mint shape, but everything looks restorable, especially as the Cougar doesn’t seem to be missing any big parts.
Born and raised in Arizona, this Mercury no longer runs, though eBay seller mirasm_19 says everything worked properly when it was parked. Oddly enough, the listing seems to suggest that another engine is now installed in the car, though on the other hand, the original unit is also available separately.
The VIN decodes to an XR-7 hardtop powered by a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel, and one of the photos shows the same engine under the hood too. So it’s not really clear what exactly happened there, but you should be able to get more info once you go check out the car in person in Phoenix.
The bidding is getting close to $4,000, but the auction is still in its early hours right now.
