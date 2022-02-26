1K-Mile 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera Is the Last of Its Kind, Flaunts Akrapovic Pipes

Standing in front of your eyes is one of the most technologically advanced motorcylces around.
The 2017 MY Duc shown above this paragraph is claimed to be the last twin-cylinder Superleggera produced by Ducati, and its digital counter reads a mere 1,100 miles (1,800 km). Featuring race-spec Akrapovic plumbing and oodles of carbon fiber, the unrelenting juggernaut draws power from a liquid-cooled Superquadro L-twin mill that’s mated to a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears.
This beastly 1,285cc colossus packs dual overhead cams, eight desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of no less than 13.0:1. At 11,000 rpm, the fuel-injected mill is good for up to 215 wild ponies, while a maximum torque output figure of 108 pound-feet (147 Nm) will be supplied at around 9,000 spins.
As it reaches the 1299 Superleggera’s rear chain-driven carbon hoop, the engine’s force transforms into a searing top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). With great power comes the need for solid brakes, so you’ll find a full suite of Brembo goodies at both wheels. Up north, Bologna’s rocket sports dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and radially-mounted four-piston M50 calipers.
On the other end, stopping power comes from a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor that’s coupled with a twin-piston caliper. Suspension duties are handled by titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins FL936 forks at the front and a fully-adjustable TTX36 monoshock at the rear.
Tipping the scales at a mere 344 pounds (156 kg) on an empty stomach, the Italian wonder boasts a fuel capacity of 4.5 gallons (17 liters). In case you happen to be sitting on a considerable pile of cash, then you’ll probably be intrigued to learn that Ducati’s jewel is going on the block at this very moment!
The 1299 Superleggera we’ve just examined will be listed on Bring A Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (Sunday, February 27), but one would have to spend a small fortune in order to best the current bid. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a hefty 46,000 freedom bones to snatch the Italian gem.
